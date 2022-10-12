Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Hits $4.53 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Raydium has a market cap of $69.40 million and $4.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,583,678 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Raydium has a current supply of 554,999,972.8278 with 139,583,679.11925 in circulation. The last known price of Raydium is 0.51604138 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,267,482.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raydium.io/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

