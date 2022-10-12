Raymond James Begins Coverage on NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 513,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

