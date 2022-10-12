Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,812 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises approximately 28.2% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Raymond James worth $99,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 30.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 18.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Raymond James stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,888. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

