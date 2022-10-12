Raymond James Trims WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Target Price to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$184.58.
TSE:WSP traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$150.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.41 billion and a PE ratio of 38.88. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
