Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lowered by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. 244,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,063. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

