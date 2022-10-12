Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,373 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

