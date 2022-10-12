Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.37 and last traded at $64.28. 2,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

