Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Red Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Red Metal Resources stock remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. Red Metal Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Red Metal Resources alerts:

About Red Metal Resources

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.