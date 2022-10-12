RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 1.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 1,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KUT shares. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on RediShred Capital in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark cut their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The company has a market cap of C$68.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital ( CVE:KUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Featured Articles

