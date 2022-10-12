RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Up 1.6%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 1,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.
Several research analysts have issued reports on KUT shares. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on RediShred Capital in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark cut their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The company has a market cap of C$68.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63.
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.
