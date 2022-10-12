Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $737.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,247. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

