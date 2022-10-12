Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

RM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $271.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 122.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

