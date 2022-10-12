Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.
Regions Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of RF opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.
Institutional Trading of Regions Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,263 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.