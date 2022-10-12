Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RF opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,263 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

