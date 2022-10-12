Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.02. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

