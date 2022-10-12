Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Update

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the September 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,872. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production, and Permanent Placements. The Employer of Record segment offers state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves.

