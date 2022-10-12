Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Update

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the September 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Reliability Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,872. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
About Reliability
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliability (RLBY)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.