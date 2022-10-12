renBTC Hits Market Cap of $67.90 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $18,967.86 or 0.99295136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “renBTC (RENBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. renBTC has a current supply of 3,579.69855233. The last known price of renBTC is 19,133.96475206 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,902,648.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

