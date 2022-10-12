renDOGE Price Tops $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One renDOGE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $185,125.63 and approximately $35.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

renDOGE Token Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 tokens. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renDOGE’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renDOGE is renproject.io.

renDOGE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “renDOGE (RENDOGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. renDOGE has a current supply of 3,083,732.53143. The last known price of renDOGE is 0.05881396 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $50.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

