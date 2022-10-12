Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $550.00

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 555 ($6.71), with a volume of 74431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($6.94).

Renew Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £437.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 662.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 675.07.

Insider Transactions at Renew

In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,560 ($32,092.80). In related news, insider Stephanie Hazell bought 3,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,560 ($32,092.80). Insiders bought 13,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,294 over the last three months.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

