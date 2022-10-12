Renren (NYSE:RENN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Trading Down 0.2 %

Renren stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Renren has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Get Renren alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $5,509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Renren by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Renren by 37,033.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.