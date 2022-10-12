Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.25.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
