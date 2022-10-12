RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading 9.2% Higher

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 6,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.