Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

10/12/2022 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $540.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $525.00 to $455.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $405.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $543.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $327.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $322.31 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Get Lam Research Co alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.