Reserve Rights Achieves Market Capitalization of $272.61 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $272.61 million and approximately $29.21 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Reserve Rights has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 42,302,323,974 in circulation. The last known price of Reserve Rights is 0.00670259 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $59,559,360.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reserve.org/.”

