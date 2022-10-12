Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC remained flat at $13.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,472. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

