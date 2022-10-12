Revain (REV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $65.60 Million

Revain (REV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Revain has a market cap of $65.60 million and $224,684.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain (REV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revain has a current supply of 85,061,485,689.83401. The last known price of Revain is 0.00075169 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $486,364.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revain.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

