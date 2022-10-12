Reviewing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A -118.29% 1.71% Kidoz -5.55% -8.63% -6.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bowlero and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. Kidoz has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 1,066.67%. Given Kidoz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Bowlero.

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bowlero has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and Kidoz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million 2.35 -$29.93 million N/A N/A Kidoz $12.48 million 1.90 -$190,000.00 ($0.01) -18.00

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Summary

Bowlero beats Kidoz on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Kidoz

(Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.