Richard Wilkins Buys 320,660 Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) Stock

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilkins bought 320,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,239.60 ($23,247.46).
Goldstone Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
GRL stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market capitalization of £28.58 million and a PE ratio of -19.67. Goldstone Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.25 ($0.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.56.
About Goldstone Resources
