Richard Wilkins Buys 320,660 Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) Stock

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilkins bought 320,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,239.60 ($23,247.46).

Goldstone Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

GRL stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market capitalization of £28.58 million and a PE ratio of -19.67. Goldstone Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.25 ($0.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.56.

Get Goldstone Resources alerts:

About Goldstone Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.