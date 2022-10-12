Rise Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $88.71 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

