Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,221 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 19.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,621,859. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

