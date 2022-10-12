Rise Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,110.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 596,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,966,551. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

