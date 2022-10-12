Rise Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 127,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

