Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFCF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

