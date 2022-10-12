Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 26,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

