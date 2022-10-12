Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.52–$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.36 billion.

Rite Aid Price Performance

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. Rite Aid has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.65.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.