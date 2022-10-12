RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

