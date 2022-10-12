RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 5,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,855. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

