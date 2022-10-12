RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

