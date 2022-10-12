RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.17 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

