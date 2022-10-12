RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.17 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
