RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Specialty Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Price Performance

RSF opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Specialty Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

