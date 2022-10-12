Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,727. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.33 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.76.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.