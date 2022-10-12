Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,174. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.