Robert Paul Bennett Sells 14,000 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 385,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,628. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -980.00. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

