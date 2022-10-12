Robert Paul Bennett Sells 14,000 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 385,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,628. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -980.00. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

