Robert W. Baird Downgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Neutral

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.
Ventas Price Performance
VTR stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 739.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.
About Ventas
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
