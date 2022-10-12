Robert W. Baird Downgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Neutral

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 739.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

About Ventas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.