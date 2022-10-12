Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $15,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,786.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE GBAB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 34,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,082. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
