Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $15,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,786.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GBAB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 34,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,082. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6,100.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

