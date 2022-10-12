Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Rotork Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

