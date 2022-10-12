Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Underperform

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of GEAGF opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
