Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to Underperform

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of GEAGF opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

