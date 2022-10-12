Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 8,504 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,418,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. 541,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,197,904. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

