Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VBK traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.21. 10,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,936. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

