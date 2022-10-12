Royal Fund Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,566 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $261.03 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

