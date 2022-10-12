Royal Fund Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. 8,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.