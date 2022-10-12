Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 4,395 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000.

Shares of PGHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 42,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

